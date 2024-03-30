Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ePlus worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 217,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,783. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

