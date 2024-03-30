Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up about 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,423,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
