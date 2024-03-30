Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Materion worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 259,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

