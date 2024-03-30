Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

