Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CSSE remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. 100,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,815. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

