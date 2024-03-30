China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 44,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,158. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.
About China Construction Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.