China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 44,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,158. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

