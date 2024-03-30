CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $29.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 13.2% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

