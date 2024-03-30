CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the February 29th total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.6 days.

CK Asset Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

