CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,258 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

