CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,634 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 4,626,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

