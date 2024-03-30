Coinmetro Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $429.06 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $429.06 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007522 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00014664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,880.56 or 0.99921956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00139064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,591,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,591,099.07 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64799092 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,204.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

