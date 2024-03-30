Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

