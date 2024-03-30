Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIAL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

