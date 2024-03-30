Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 14,405,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

