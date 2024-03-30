Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $94.66. 7,561,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

