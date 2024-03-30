Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

