Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,169,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,716,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,494,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

