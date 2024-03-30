Columbus Macro LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. 3,079,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,736. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

