Columbus Macro LLC Sells 73,085 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,085 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.