Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 710,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

