Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

SO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

