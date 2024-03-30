Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $623.45 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $77.00 or 0.00110107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $623.45 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00039610 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017553 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,461 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,460.55954018 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 79.23319414 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $56,102,769.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.