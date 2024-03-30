Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 123,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 8.1 %

CNTB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 470,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Stories

