Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,785 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.39. 6,784,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

