Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.95. 3,454,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

