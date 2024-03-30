Cornerstone Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after buying an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $57.96. 260,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $58.56.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

