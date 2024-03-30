Cornerstone Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 205,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.