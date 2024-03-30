Cornerstone Management Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.