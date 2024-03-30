Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 742 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.80. The stock had a trading volume of 448,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,132. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

