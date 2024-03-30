Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COSM remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 175,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,515.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

Featured Articles

