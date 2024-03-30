CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CEVMY remained flat at $21.32 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.