CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
CEVMY remained flat at $21.32 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $21.32.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
