CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Decreased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.76. 8,981,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,896,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

