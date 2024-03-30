Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 29th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.5 days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $2.64.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
