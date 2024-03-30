Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 29th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.5 days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

About Cyfrowy Polsat

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.