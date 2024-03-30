D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 46,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.55. 1,740,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $165.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.