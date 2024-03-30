Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,431. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day moving average is $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

