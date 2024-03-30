Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 816,027 shares of company stock valued at $102,761,314. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.60. 1,887,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,565. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

