Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,599,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,982. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

