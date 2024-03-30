Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. BlueLinx comprises about 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $11,025,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 482.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 32.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.24. 70,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.