DigiByte Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $275.25 million and $20.66 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,996.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.43 or 0.00852082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00146409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00047899 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00184726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00139145 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,918,121,091 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

