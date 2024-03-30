Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Price Performance

Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.