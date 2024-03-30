Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 46,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,772. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

