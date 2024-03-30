Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Boosted by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 18.6% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,386,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 422,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,136. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.