Dynex (DNX) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dynex (DNX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $62.90 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 86,795,536 coins and its circulating supply is 86,795,977 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 86,764,118.54149725. The last known price of Dynex is 0.75488806 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,631,997.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

