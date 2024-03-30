Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 29th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 782,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 98,545 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

