Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $334.58 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.25. The company has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

