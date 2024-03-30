Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,239,000 after buying an additional 10,454,383 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,824,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enerflex by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,290,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $5,125,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $5,535,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock remained flat at $5.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

