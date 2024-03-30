ERn Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.82. 2,751,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.