ERn Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.78. 4,895,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

