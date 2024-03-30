ERn Financial LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $584.25 and a 200 day moving average of $488.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

