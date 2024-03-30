ERn Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VB traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.67.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
